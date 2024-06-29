Resist all evil forces: Quader

The country's young generation should come forward to resist all evil forces, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

He made the call while inaugurating a cycle rally, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the AL.

The AL second-in-command also kicked off the "Cycling for Health" campaign during this time.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam organised the campaign at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Quader said India is a tested friend of Bangladesh.

He also called upon the youth to join AL, saying AL led the country's independence struggle.

"We will honor our commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth. The Awami League is dedicated to guiding the nation's youth towards a brighter future," he said.