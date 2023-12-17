Resist all evil forces: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said Bangladesh is marching forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said this after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on the occasion of Victory Day.

"Today, we are working to develop a Smart Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh. This progress will continue in the coming days," he said. "The evil forces that are opposing the election have become an obstacle to democratic politics. Their aim is to destroy the democratic political culture of the country."

"The promise of the day is to resist these evil forces. We will resist and defeat these forces," Quader added.