Resign, transfer power to a national govt

IAB gives 7-day ultimatum

Islami Andolon Bangladesh yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to resign and transfer power to a national government formed comprising all political parties.

IAB amir Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim came up with the ultimatum at a rally organised at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The party, founded by Charmonai Pir Fazlul Karim, also threatened to wage tougher movement with all the political parties for elections under a neutral government if their demand is not met by the date. "The government will do whatever they wish and the people will sit idle -- this cannot happen. They will not be allowed to hold a staged election like the 2014 and 2018 polls," Rezaul told the rally.

"Today, everyone in the country has only one demand -- an acceptable, participatory, free and fair election," he said.

"The government is referring to the constitution saying that it is not possible to go beyond it. Who made the constitution? Awami League? This constitution is also illegal like the Awami League-led government," he said.

"We will fight taking everyone including the leftists, rightists with us and get Sheikh Hasina off the throne," IAB's senior nayeb-e-amir Syed Faizul Karim said, adding that a fair election is not possible under the AL-led government.

The party called upon the president to take initiative to hold dialogues among all parties to resolve the existing crisis and unconditional release of the top political leaders including those of BNP.

IAB declared to extend support to all peaceful programmes of opposition parties including BNP to establish people's voting rights and to oust the government.