Remark on uprising: Key student coordinator given show cause notice

Hasib Al-Islam

Hasib Al-Islam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, has been served a show-cause notice for his remarks that the July revolution could not have been easily achieved without the arson attacks on metro rail stations or the killings of police officials.

The notice, signed by Abdul Hannan Masud, chief organiser of the platform, read, "It has been observed that Hasib Al-Islam made an objectionable comment regarding setting fires to metro rail [stations] and [killing] police in a talk show of a private television channel recently. This has stirred a lot of criticism on social media."

In the notice, Hasib was asked to provide a logical explanation of his remarks within three working days.

The video of the talk show, titled "Projotone Bangladesh," in which Hasib made the remarks, was released on television channel DBC's YouTube page on Saturday.

The discussion was on "How much of a challenge is national unity?" and featured BNP leader Nilufar Chowdhury Moni alongside Hasibul.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Hasib said, "I am aware of the notice and will provide an explanation ... ."

