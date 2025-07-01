Religious affairs adviser urges Islamic parties to prepare for polls

Such an opportunity to win may not come again, he says

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain today urged Islamic parties to prepare seriously for the upcoming election, stating that such an opportunity to win may not come again.

"We all know the condition of Islamic parties in Bangladesh. Election after the Liberation War has the record. All should revisit the record stored in Election Commission, otherwise you cannot implement the planning at state level," he said.

He said this at a doa mahfil and discussion session held at a mosque to commemorate the July uprising martyrs in Dhaka's Jatrabari.

Parties should conduct a door-to-door campaign to gain public support.

Saying that the election schedule will be announced soon, the adviser said, "If we would get more time to reform, we could play more role in establishing reforms," he added.

He noted that certificates in Dawrae Hadith issued by Qawmi Madrasa Education Boards are recognised as equivalent to a Master's degree in Islamic Studies and Arabic.

The government permitted Qawmi madrasas to conduct examinations equivalent to a degree and master's level following the health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The adviser said they are working on creating the scope of the use of the certificates.

"We have already engaged with the Ministry of Education to expedite the process, so that the certificates can be effectively utilised across relevant and wide-ranging sectors," he also said.