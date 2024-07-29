Release student leaders immediately: GM Quader

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today demanded that the government immediately release student leaders detained "under the guise of protective custody".

In a statement, GM Quader said the students have been held in the Detective Branch (DB) office for days.

He condemned the use of state forces to violently suppress non-violent protests, asserting that law enforcement should never fire upon peaceful demonstrators.

The JP chief also criticised the intelligence agency's alleged coercion of the students to withdraw their movement.

He further condemned the excessive use of force by law enforcement against the anti-discrimination student protests.

He cited reports indicating that bullets were fired indiscriminately from helicopters, rooftops, and vehicles, resulting in the deaths of several people, including children.

GM Quader questioned the purpose of such actions and demanded government accountability for these deaths.

Highlighting that people are being indiscriminately arrested, he said this has created a climate of fear among the general public, making them feel like they live in a "kingdom of terror",