Reforms needed for a true democratic state: Salahuddin

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has called for meaningful reforms to the country's democratic structures.

"We must reform the democratic structures to build a truly democratic state," he said after paying respects at party founder Ziaur Rahman's grave in Chandrima Udyan in Dhaka today.

Salahuddin returned to Bangladesh from India this morning after nine years.

"We must make this victory meaningful. ... We must gift the people a true democratic state," he said.

The BNP leader also said, "For the people of this country to enjoy the benefits of freedom, democracy, and Victory Day, I urge everyone to be patient and restore discipline."

Salahuddin said, "If we can establish the rule of law, create a state governed by the rule of law, and allow all constitutional and democratic institutions to function independently and impartially, its benefits will reach every home of the 18-crore people."

"We will protect the country from external enemies. We must remain vigilant to safeguard the state from internal conspirators," he added.

The BNP leader said, "This country did not achieve independence under the leadership of a single person. The country was liberated through the participation of all the people."

"Independence cannot belong to any single party, nor can it belong to any individual. This liberation and victory belong to all of us, and we must protect this country," he added.