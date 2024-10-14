Reforms ahead of polls: BNP waits with cautious optimism

Having weathered a very difficult 15 years as de facto opposition, the BNP now wants only the essential reforms done to ensure free and fair polls.

The party has reservations about sweeping reforms, which are likely to delay the holding of elections.

It fears the elaborate reforms, which seem to be on the interim government's agenda, may be a ploy to stretch this government's time in office.

"The prime mandate of this interim government is to restore democracy. But if they think that they were given the mandate to reform everything in the world, that would require them to stay in power for 100 years ..." — Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP standing committee member

Its leaders believe the incumbent administration still has remnants of the previous regime who could thwart the process of swift reforms.

The BNP is supporting the Yunus-led government with cautious optimism since it has so far seen no evidence of any urgency to withdraw the thousands of cases against its activists and leaders, including those against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

"The interim government is somewhat confused as to how to address the challenge the nation is facing. They have a huge responsibility but they don't seem capable of delivering the transition to democracy as to the expectations of the people," said a standing committee member of the party wishing not to be named.

The leader also said if the interim government failed to deliver, another chaotic situation would emerge, and that would be dangerous not only for them but for the whole nation.

Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said the transition to democracy should occur between one and one and a half years.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, however, said the date for the next general election would be announced once a consensus on reforms was reached with political parties and the voter list prepared.

BNP leaders believe if the government is sincere in its efforts to ensure the transition of power, it is possible to hold the next polls within 18 months.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of the party, said they hope the government, after completing the necessary reforms quickly, would go for elections to uphold the aspirations of the people.

If there were issues the parties could not agree on, those should be left for the next elected government to resolve, he told The Daily Star, adding that reforms are ongoing processes that would continue.

BNP leaders said it would not take much time to carry out reforms to institutions, but constitutional reforms could be complicated.

About reforms to the constitution, they said it depended on which areas the government wanted to make changes.

The reform commissions have been asked to submit their reports within December, and the BNP leaders say the time given is reasonable and logical. But it would be problematic if the time is exceeded.

Abdul Moyeen Khan, another standing committee member of the party, said the people of the country have given the interim government the mandate to transform the country from an autocracy to a democracy.

"The prime mandate of this interim government is to restore democracy. But if they think they were given the mandate to reform everything under the sun, that would require them to stay in power for 100 years, and it would be wrong for them. Students and mass people did not give them such a mandate."

BNP leaders have reiterated on several occasions that it would continue its support for the interim government but wants a clear roadmap to the election. They said the government must make it clear, or else there could be confusion complicating the situation further.

Salahuddin Ahmed, another standing committee member, said the reform committees were given three months to come up with recommendations, and it seems logical. "So, we are supporting it now."

BNP leaders think the party would suffer if elections are delayed, but they cannot put the government under pressure to hold polls as the people want the reforms.