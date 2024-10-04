Reform talks to start with BNP tomorrow

A new round of talks between the interim government and political parties starts with the BNP tomorrow.

The advisory council will meet the BNP leaders at state guest house Jamuna at 2:30pm, the party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is to lead the BNP delegation while Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will lead the advisory council.

According to BNP sources, the party will place specific proposals for reforms to different government organs.

In his address to the nation on September 11, Prof Yunus announced the formation of six commissions to reform the judiciary, the election system, the administration, the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the constitution.

Immediately afterwards, the BNP formed six committees led by the party's top leaders to formulate the BNP's reform proposals.

Apart from the BNP, left democratic alliance, a combine of six leftists parties, including Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), will also sit with the chief adviser tomorrow.

"The interim government invited the left democratic alliance for talks at 4:00pm on Saturday. We will join," said CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince.

"If we get the chance, we will raise the issues of labour unrest, security of minorities, price hike of essentials as well as some negative steps of the government. We will also raise the issue of debatable comments from interim government as well as issue of changes in the textbooks and others," he said.

This is the third time the interim government is holding talks with major political parties.