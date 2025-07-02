Reform proposals have become BNP-centric: Islami Andolan Ameer

He added that proposals that the BNP does not agree to are not moving forward

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said that reform proposals have become BNP-centric, especially after the meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

He added that proposals that the BNP does not agree to are not moving forward.

The party's ameer said, "The enthusiasm and commitment with which the government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus began its work now appears to be fading."

He made these remarks in a statement issued on the occasion of the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Without mentioning BNP's name, Rezaul Karim said that although most political parties agree on adopting the proportional representation (PR) system for the national election, it is not being implemented just because of the objection of one party.

Yet, PR is a tested and effective system to prevent autocracy, he added.

He urged the interim government to remain firm and determined in fulfilling its commitments and responsibilities.

Rezaul Karim said if this government arranges an election under pressure while keeping the path open for autocracy, they will be remembered in history as perpetual offenders.

"Because the great opportunity for state reform that July has created is unlikely to return in the nation's life."

He said the July uprising was not under the banner or leadership of any traditional political party. It was a student-initiated movement in which the masses got involved, and at a later stage, political leaders and activists joined in.

The party's ameer further said that political culture must become fair and healthy and constitutional institutions must be strengthened.

Only then can discussions about elections take place, he said, adding that, "If a hasty election is arranged just to bring any party to power by destabilising the state, its consequences will not be good."