Says IAB ameer

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim yesterday said reform proposals have become BNP-centric, especially after the meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

He said proposals that BNP disagrees with are not moving forward.

"The enthusiasm and commitment with which the government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus began its work now appears to be fading."

He made these remarks in a statement issued on the occasion of the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Without mentioning BNP by name, Rezaul Karim said although most political parties agree on adopting the proportional representation (PR) system for the national election, it is not being implemented simply due to the objection of one party.

Yet, PR is a tested and effective system to prevent autocracy, he added.

He urged the interim government to remain firm and determined in fulfilling its commitments and responsibilities.

Rezaul said if this government arranges an election under pressure while keeping the path open for autocracy, it will be remembered in history as perpetual offenders.

He said the July uprising was not under the banner or leadership of any traditional political party. It was a student-initiated movement in which the people joined, and at a later stage, political leaders and activists joined in.

"If a hasty election is arranged just to bring any party to power by destabilising the state, its consequences will be dire," he said.