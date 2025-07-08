Reform blockers are to blame for polls delay

Says Nahid

National Citizen Party does not want to delay election, but those who want to delay reforms are delaying the polls, said its Convener Nahid Islam.

"Somebody says the NCP wants to delay the election, this is not right. The NCP wants the polls with reforms. Those who are preventing necessary reforms are trying to delay election," said Nahid while addressing a rally in Pabna town last night as part of the party's countrywide programme "July March to Build the Nation".

He said after the countrywide march ends, the party will hold a mass rally in Dhaka on August 3, demanding justice, reforms, and new constitution.

At the event, Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (south) of NCP, said people do not want to see extortionists, rapists, and corrupt people in politics anymore.

Earlier at a rally in the Sirajganj station area, Nahid urged people not to support them blindly, but to evaluate them for their role in the July movement.

"We are not asking for blind support -- keep your support after proper evaluation. Evaluate who were on the streets, who led the movement against [Sheikh] Hasina and her fascist regime, and evaluate those who are trying to get the position of Hasina's chair.

"We want to build a nation with the new spirit," the NCP said, demanding an impartial role of the police and administration after the fascist regime was toppled.

"We have seen how the police and administration played a partisan role during the Awami League's tenure. After the removal of Hasina's fascist regime, we don't want a return to such party-loyal administration. We want the police and administration to play an impartial role in building the nation."

Nahid said, "We want an inclusive country, which is why we need a new democratic constitution that upholds the spirit of the 1947 partition, the Language Movement, the Liberation War, and the mass uprisings."

The NCP chief criticised the delay in the declaration of the "July Charter" and demanded justice for the July victims.

"We are yet to fulfil our dream of July movement. We demanded the government declare the 'July Charter,' but it is delaying."

NCP central leaders were present at the rally. They also held a rally at the Natore Station Bazar around noon.

After ending the week-long programme in the northern districts, NCP starts their march to southern districts tomorrow.