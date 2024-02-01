Reclaim Lalkuthi riverbank

Taposh directs BIWTA

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday directed Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to reclaim Lalkuthi's riverbank.

Following the directive, which came during an inspection of the structure, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa promised to take steps in this regard.

"We have asked the BIWTA to clear the encroachments along the riverbank. I have also discussed the issue with the state minister for shipping and assured to help them with the expenses. We hope to start works soon," said Taposh.

BIWTA Chairman said they will collaborate with DSCC and relevant ministries and come up with a solution.