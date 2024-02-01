Politics
Staff Correspondent
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Reclaim Lalkuthi riverbank

Taposh directs BIWTA
Staff Correspondent
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. File Photo

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday directed Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to reclaim Lalkuthi's riverbank.

Following the directive, which came during an inspection of the structure, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa promised to take steps in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have asked the BIWTA to clear the encroachments along the riverbank. I have also discussed the issue with the state minister for shipping and assured to help them with the expenses. We hope to start works soon," said Taposh.

BIWTA Chairman said they will collaborate with DSCC and relevant ministries and come up with a solution.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মিরপুরের বধ্যভূমি
|ইতিহাস

সংরক্ষিত হয়নি মিরপুরের বেশিরভাগ বধ্যভূমি

মিরপুর মুক্ত হওয়ার ৫২তম বার্ষিকীতে এখানকার ৮টি বধ্যভূমির বর্তমান অবস্থা দেখার চেষ্টা করেছে দ্য ডেইলি স্টার।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঋণ শোধ করতে না পেরে মামা-মামি-মামাতো বোনকে হত্যা করেন ভাগ্নে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification