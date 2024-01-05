Politics
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:37 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:43 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Received ministerial post offers to contest polls: Oli Ahmed

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:37 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:43 PM
Photo: Collected

Liberal Democratic Party President Oli Ahmed today claimed that he refused multiple offers of ministerial positions to participate in the January 7 national elections.

"Six separate groups have contacted me guaranteeing my win from two constituencies and offering ministerial posts. They also offered nominations for several LDP members, and money for election expenses," he said at a press conference at the party office in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said similar proposals were given to him in the 2018 national election through intelligence agencies.

"However, I refused the offers," Oli Ahmed added.

He also urged the people to boycott the upcoming election.

"Everyone is being intimidated to go to the polling station. If you do not go, people are being threatened with cases and attacks," he said, adding that poor people will be given Tk 500 and Tk 1,000 for casting their ballot.

"Those [government officials] who are on election duty have been asked to show 60 percent vote cast," said Oli Ahmed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

কুষ্টিয়ার পোড়াদহ থেকে বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে করে ঢাকায় আসছিলেন তানিয়া। হঠাৎ ট্রেনটিতে আগুন লেগে গেলে দুই মেয়েকে নিয়ে ট্রেন থেকে ঝাঁপ দেন তিনি। ঘটনাস্থলে যখন তার সঙ্গে কথা হচ্ছিল, তখনো ঘটনার...

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের আগুনে নিহত ৪: র‌্যাব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification