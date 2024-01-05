Received ministerial post offers to contest polls: Oli Ahmed

Liberal Democratic Party President Oli Ahmed today claimed that he refused multiple offers of ministerial positions to participate in the January 7 national elections.

"Six separate groups have contacted me guaranteeing my win from two constituencies and offering ministerial posts. They also offered nominations for several LDP members, and money for election expenses," he said at a press conference at the party office in Dhaka.

He said similar proposals were given to him in the 2018 national election through intelligence agencies.

"However, I refused the offers," Oli Ahmed added.

He also urged the people to boycott the upcoming election.

"Everyone is being intimidated to go to the polling station. If you do not go, people are being threatened with cases and attacks," he said, adding that poor people will be given Tk 500 and Tk 1,000 for casting their ballot.

"Those [government officials] who are on election duty have been asked to show 60 percent vote cast," said Oli Ahmed.