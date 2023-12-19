Razzaque’s Gaffe: It’s his view, not party’s, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque's statement that BNP leaders were offered release from jail if their party took part in the January 7 national election is his own.

Neither the government nor the AL gave such a proposal to the BNP, Quader said while speaking at a press briefing in the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

"Awami League is not a bankrupt party, it can never be right that Awami League will give such a bizarre proposal by violating the party rules and regulations and breaking its commitment to democracy."

He added that they do not even acknowledge that 20,000 BNP leaders and activists are in prison.

"I have asked Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir [BNP secretary general] many times, how many of your activists are in jail. Not everyone will believe such a bizarre 20,000 number. There is no reason to believe it. Not so many people have been arrested," said Quader.

Meanwhile, Razzaque, also the agriculture minister, yesterday said, "I think, what I said, I did not say anything wrong, not a bit. The statement is correct."

He clarified his statement saying it is not that he would release the BNP leaders. "Arrangements would have been made to free them following legal procedures."

Razzaque made the statement during an interview with Channel 24, aired on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at his Secretariat office yesterday afternoon, Razzaque mentioned that the Election Commission talked about the deferment of the polls.

"What does it mean to defer the polls? If the BNP had agreed [to join the polls], the election date would have been deferred."

Stating that the AL always holds the spirit of democratic values, Razzaque said, "We have always wanted all political parties to participate in this election …. Of course, the BNP is a big political party, we tried to bring them to the polls, but we have no scope to go beyond the constitution."

The AL leader alleged that the BNP always wanted to foil the election.

"I said the BNP wants the polls to be foiled, there are cases against Tarique Rahman, he is convicted. He will not be able to take part in the election. His mother is ill and she is also convicted. So, in my opinion, I could be wrong, they don't want to participate in the polls," said Razzaque.

He also commented that the BNP could have stayed within the electoral system and given advice as to how to make the election neutral, fair and acceptable to all.

"In that case, we could have garnered support from the international community. More and more [election] observers would have come from abroad," he said.

Responding to a question, Razzaque said, "In my speech, I have repeatedly said many things can be done through discussions for the sake of an acceptable election."

Claiming that the government was compelled to arrest the BNP leaders and activists as they had planned and committed crimes, the AL leader said, "I have said several times that will any BNP activist torch a bus without the instructions of the BNP leadership? Will an activist take risks? Aren't they afraid? "