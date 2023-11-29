Raushan, son won’t join polls with GM Quader at JP helm

The rift between GM Quader and Raushan Ershad, the two most known leaders of the Jatiya Party, has put the parliament's main opposition in jeopardy.

JP chief patron Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad, currently a lawmaker, yesterday said they would not participate in the January 7 election under the leadership of GM Quader, chairman of the party.

The main reason behind the conflict is that both leaders want their chosen individuals to get the party's nomination to run for parliament.

Several JP leaders loyal to Raushan say they fear the party may split for the fifth time if the stalemate persists.

The party on Monday released a list of 287 nominees to run for parliament in as many constituencies. The list doesn't contain the name of Raushan. Besides, the party had not nominated anyone from Mymensingh-4, the constituency of Raushan.

The JP announced that GM Quader will vie for two constituencies, one of which is Rangpur-3, where Rahgir, better known as Saad Ershad, is the current MP.

Rangpur-3 is also the constituency of the late JP founder HM Ershad.

As per the list of nominees, Quader's cousin HM Shahriar Asif got nomination to run from Rangpur-1, from where JP Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, who is close to Raushan, is a present MP.

Raushan and any other JP leader close to her have been outraged by the nominees' list, sources said.

Saad yesterday told this correspondent that GM Quader had humiliated his late father Ershad and his mother Raushan and "hijacked" his parliament seat.

"We have decided not to participate in the election under his control," he said.

Saad also said the manner in which GM Quader and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu had been talking about his mother was tantamount to showing disrespect to the chief patron.

"If GM Quader had respect for HM Ershad, he wouldn't have tried to run from my father's constituency, Rangpur-3, where I am the MP," he said.

The party will not survive long at the hands of Quader,e he added.

Asked if the party is on the verge of another split, Saad said, "It is certain that we will not participate in the polls under GM Quader's control.

"His activities and attitudes prove that he is a sick individual. Because GM Quader removed a current MP who has been working in his constituency for around four years and decided to participate in the polls from there."

Saad then said money changed hands when decisions regarding JP nominations were made.

Meanwhile, Raushan and her loyal JP leaders held a meeting at her Gulshan office yesterday.

Golam Moshi, political secretary to the opposition leader, Kazi Mamunur Rahis, spokesperson of Raushan, Moshiur Rahman Ranga, among others were present at the meeting.

Golam Moshi said Raushan has decided not to participate in the election if GM Quader controls the party.

JP insiders said Raushan is now waiting to get an appointment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss her grievances.

Raushan's group hopes that the PM's intervention will settle the ongoing crisis.

Otherwise, Golam Moshi said the JP will head for another split.

The JP has been split four times, and in most cases the party split ahead of the national election.