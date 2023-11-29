Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 10:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 12:13 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Raushan Ershad says she won’t participate in polls

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 10:55 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 12:13 AM
Raushan Ershad
Raushan Ershad. File photo

Leader of the Opposition and JP Chief Patron Raushan Ershad today said she will not participate in the upcoming election.

"I participated in the 2014 and 2018 elections in the interest of the country and democracy. I have welcomed the announcement of the schedule this time too. I was preparing to participate in the election," Raushan said at a press conference held at her Gulshan residence at 10:30pm tonight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"However, the Jatiya Party chairman and secretary general did not cooperate in this regard, and the party's dedicated leaders and activists were not nominated," she added.

Read more

Abu Musa Sarkar gets JP nomination in Raushan’s seat

"In such a situation, it is not possible for me to participate in the election as the party leaders were devalued," Raushan said.

Earlier, Abu Musa Sarkar, general secretary of Mymensingh district Jatiya Party, has been given a nomination from Mymensingh-4 constituency to contest the 12th national election. Raushan Ershad is the current MP of the Jatiya Party from this seat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রওশন এরশাদ
|রাজনীতি

'অবমূল্যায়ন' করায় নির্বাচনে অংশ না নেওয়ার ঘোষণা রওশন এরশাদের

জাতীয় পার্টির প্রধান পৃষ্ঠপোষক ও সংসদে বিরোধীদলীয় নেতা বেগম রওশন এরশাদ এবারের নির্বাচনে অংশ না নেওয়ার ঘোষণা দিয়েছেন। তিনি বলেছেন, দল ও দলের নেতাদের অবমূল্যায়ন করা হয়েছে। এ কারণে তিনি নির্বাচন করবেন...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জীবন বাজি রেখে সর্বাত্মক হরতাল পালন করা হবে: রিজভী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification