Raushan Ershad says she won’t participate in polls

Leader of the Opposition and JP Chief Patron Raushan Ershad today said she will not participate in the upcoming election.

"I participated in the 2014 and 2018 elections in the interest of the country and democracy. I have welcomed the announcement of the schedule this time too. I was preparing to participate in the election," Raushan said at a press conference held at her Gulshan residence at 10:30pm tonight.

"However, the Jatiya Party chairman and secretary general did not cooperate in this regard, and the party's dedicated leaders and activists were not nominated," she added.

"In such a situation, it is not possible for me to participate in the election as the party leaders were devalued," Raushan said.

Earlier, Abu Musa Sarkar, general secretary of Mymensingh district Jatiya Party, has been given a nomination from Mymensingh-4 constituency to contest the 12th national election. Raushan Ershad is the current MP of the Jatiya Party from this seat.