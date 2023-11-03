Raushan calls for participatory elections

Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad yesterday in parliament said the state power must be changed through elections and that election should be free, fair, impartial and participatory.

She said this while giving the valedictory speech in the last session of 11th parliament.

She said it would be better if everyone is invited to participate in the 12th national election.

Raushan, also chief patron of Jatiya Party, mentioned that many countries are trying to influence the national election of Bangladesh to strengthen their position in the geopolitical game.

Meanwhile, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday called upon Awami League and BNP to sit in a dialogue to resolve the ongoing political crisis ahead of the polls.

He also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prioritise this initiative.

Chunnu said this while speaking on a point of order on the closing session of 11th parliament.