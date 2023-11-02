Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:35 PM

Raushan calls for participatory elections

Raushan Ershad in Parliament. Photo: Sangsad Bangladesh

Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad today in parliament said the state power must be changed through elections and that the election should be free, fair, impartial, and participatory.

She said this while giving the valedictory speech in the last session of 11th parliament.

She said it would be better if everyone was invited to participate in the 12th national election.

Raushan, also chief patron of Jatiya Party, mentioned that many countries are trying to influence the national election of Bangladesh to strengthen their position in the geopolitical game.

 

