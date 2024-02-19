Raushan announces JP council for Mar 9

Rift widens as GM Quader, Chunnu sidelined

The feud within the Jatiyo Party, the main opposition in parliament, has reached new heights as the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad yesterday announced the party's council will be held on March 9.

Raushan made the announcement at a press conference held at her Gulshan residence.

On January 28, Raushan relieved JP chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their posts and announced to take charge as the party's chairman.

However, GM Quader and Chunnu maintain Raushan has no authority to sack them from the party or convene JP's council.

Raushan said, "Our beloved organisation Jatiyo Party is now in grave danger. In view of the demands of the leaders and activists, I am announcing the 10th council of Jatiyo Party on March 9 to get rid of the situation and to reorganise the party."

Kazi Feroz Rashid who was relieved from the party for siding Raushan, was made the convener of the council preparation committee while JP leader Syed Abu Hossain co-convener and Golam Sarwar Milon joint convener.

Shafiqul Islam Sentu, another top JP leader of Dhaka north city unit who was expelled from the party recently by GM Quader, was made member-secretary of the council preparation committee.

Addressing the press conference, Raushan, the immediate past opposition leader, said, "Many leaders and activists of all levels of JP are standing by my side."

"The main area of practising democracy in a political party is the timely national council of the party. The three-year term of Jatiyo Party's council has expired long ago," she added.

Raushan's son Rahgir Almahi, also known as Saad Ershad, and several JP leaders who were expelled from the party at different times were also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Chunnu while talking to reporters at the JP chairman's Banani office said the party's chairman (GM Quader) will take disciplinary actions against Syed Abu Hossain as he participated in the press briefing without resigning from JP.

JP had participated from a record 265 seats in the recently held parliamentary election but managed to win in only 11 seats -- the worst result of the party since 1991.

Raushan and her son did not participate in the election due to their conflict with GM Quader.