Raid at BNP office aimed at diverting quota reform movement

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today accused the government of "staging" a raid on the BNP office.

"The raid on the BNP's Nayapaltan party office was conducted to divert the students' quota reform movement," Rizvi claimed during a virtual press conference this night.

"They staged a drama inside the office. This drama is a message to the students, a message to tell them to return home," he added.

He said, "They have continued attacks on Chhatra Dal and affiliated activists."

Questioning the timing of the raid, Rizvi asked, "Why didn't they conduct the raid when leaders and journalists were inside the office?"

"As part of the master plan, a raid was conducted at the central office led by the DB police chief in the middle of the night," Rizvi said.