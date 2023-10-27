Rab steps up surveillance, security measures in Dhaka

Over 1,500 Rab members have been deployed in the capital to ensure public safety and prevent vandalism ahead of political rallies tomorrow, according to a Rab media wing press release.

As part of its elaborate security preparations, Rab members are conducting searches at checkposts set up in the capital's key points, it reads.

They have also increased patrolling and deployed plain-clothed officials for surveillance across the city.

RAB-1 members are stationed at Abdullahpur, Rampura, Purbachal 300 feet and Amtali checkposts, while RAB-2 is present at Basila, Agargaon and Shishu Mela points.

Meanwhile, Rab-3 members are conducting search operations in front of the Secretariat and Notre Dame College in the capital's Kamalapur area.

Rab-4 members are conducting searches of people and vehicles at Kachukhet, Technical, Mirpur Kazipara, Savar and Manikganj. Rab-10 were seen doing the same at Demra, Postgola and Syedabad points.