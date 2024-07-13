Quota protesters’ demands go against constitution: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the demands and statements of the quota protesters are contradictory to the constitution and the fundamental principles of the state.

"The law regarding the quota system will proceed at its own pace," he said at a press briefing at the Awami League President's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Emphasising the necessity of the quota system in the country's current context, Quader said a vested group is attempting to exploit the quota reform movement in their personal interest.

Quader, also AL general secretary, said, "In the absence of a quota system in recent years, the participation of women and marginalised communities in government services is frustrating."

He highlighted that Bangladesh has one of the lowest quota percentages for recruitment in South Asia, citing that India has 60 percent while Pakistan 92.5 percent, Nepal 45 percent and Sri Lanka 50 percent in public sector jobs and 60 percent in university admissions.

Prior to the press briefing, Quader met with representatives from university teachers who are protesting against a pension scheme.

About the ongoing flood affecting approximately two million people across 15 districts, the minister noted that AL representatives and activists are actively assisting the victims alongside the government.