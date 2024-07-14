Quota protest: Quader urges all to remain alert against conspiracy

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged the general students and countrymen to remain alert against conspiracy and ill efforts of vested groups, including BNP, over the movement against the quota system in government service.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, made the call in a statement sent to mass media in Dhaka.

He said the anti-quota movement is a nonpolitical agitation. But BNP and their collaborators are trying to turn it into an anti-government agitation and they are instigating the movement making different statements and comments, he added.

"Why will the government face a non-political movement politically? The government has no intention to face the anti-quota movement politically," he said.

The AL general secretary said earlier BNP and their allies failed to wage any movement and now they are depending on an anti-quota movement and trying to use it as a political weapon.

Quader said the students have been urged to keep patience as the matter is under trial in the court. The government has nothing to do on this issue, he said.

He urged the innocent students to go back to their classes not making any anti-state statements and avoiding programmes that create public suffering.

He said the court would give the final verdict after hearing arguments of all parties. "We hope that this issue will be solved soon," he said.

The minister said AL is always cooperative with any logical demand of the country's people. The government is working relentlessly to build a developed and rich country, he said.

Quader urged the agitating students to keep faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.