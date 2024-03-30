Quit power to give back people’s right, Moyeen tells govt

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan today alleged that the ruling Awami League doesn't allow any opposition voice in the country.

He said this while visiting the family of Rabiul Islam Nayan, jailed member secretary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal Dhaka Metropolitan South, at his Moghbazar residence.

He said that it is natural that some people in Bangladesh will support Awami League, and some will work for BNP or any other party.

"Bangladesh has fought for democracy, but it is now absent in the country. How shall we survive?," asked Moyeen Khan.

He explained how Nayan's wife and his family members are being harassed for his political beliefs.

The family is not being allowed to move out elsewhere and police are constantly threatening them, said the BNP leader.

"We are urging the government to stop repression of opposition members," said Moyeen Khan.

The people are now striving for democracy, voting rights and freedom of speech, he said.

"We demand that the government steps down paving the way for holding a free, fair and participatory polls and ensuring people's basic rights in the country," said the BNP leader.

He said the people of Bangladesh rejected the January 7 national polls as they did in 2014 and 2018.

If AL wants to retain power by having people's love they have to ensure democracy, freedom of speech, right to vote for which the freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives in 1971, he added.

"We want to live in a free society for which we got separated from Pakistan. This is what the people of Bangladesh want," he said.

Replying to a reporter's query Dr Moyeen said BNP is fighting to go to power with popular votes, and not with the backing of foreigners.