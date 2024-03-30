Quader orders MPs not to interfere in upazila polls

The ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today instructed the lawmakers not to interfere in the upcoming upazila parishad polls.

"If you think that you are an MP, you will influence [the polls] ... disrupt the whole process to get your chosen one elected ... that cannot happen. No interference will be tolerated," said Quader.

He gave the directives during a speech at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. Later, he held a meeting with the leaders of Rangpur Division AL.

"The upazila elections are ahead. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given an opportunity to hold an open election. Earlier, the boat symbol was allocated at the union level polls [in 2017, 2022]. [By not allocating boat symbol this time], we want to see how competitive and transparent the election is," said Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister.

Quader acknowledged that there will always be some problems within the organisation.

"Awami League is a large party. Some local issues disrupt organisational activities sometimes. This time we want to start afresh. We have focused on strengthening organisational activities [to minimise political rivalries] since the national elections. Immediate actions were taken in some districts [to resolve AL infighting]," said Quader.

The AL general secretary also said that the party will not take the responsibility of those who make irresponsible statements.

"One or two statements hurt the discipline of the entire party. Action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Quader warned against any kind of disruption in the local polls.

"Those who want to compete, can do so. We want the election to be completely free and fair," he added.

"Many people talked a lot about the national elections. By the end of the election, the panic that was there before the election had disappeared," the AL leader further said.

Awami League Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and others were present at the meeting.