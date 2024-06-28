Quader launches 'Cycling for Health', urges youths to resist evil forces

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon the young generation of the country to come forward to resist all evil forces.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, made the call while opening a colourful cycle rally, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the AL, and the "Cycling For Health" campaign, organised by Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at Manik Mia Avenue.

The rally, in participation with around 1,500 cyclists, started from the avenue and ended at Dhanmondi 32 after parading several roads.

Later, they paid tribute at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

At the inaugural event, Mayor Atiqul said there was no alternative to cycling for a healthy body.

He hoped to make separate lanes for cycling under the DNCC area and continuing the rally in the future.

Minister of Textiles and Jute and Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, lawmaker from Dhaka-8 and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, President of the Metropolitan Awami League Bazlur Rahman, and DNCC councillors, among others, were present at the opening ceremony.