Quader labels BNP as ‘primary source of extremism’

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday labeled BNP as the primary source of extremism in Bangladesh.

During a press conference held at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi, Quader also accused BNP of engaging in reckless politics.

Quader asserted, "Extremism in Bangladesh originated with the BNP. Unlike the BNP, the Awami League engages in responsible discourse, not baseless rhetoric."

He likened Mirza Fakhrul to a "reckless driver", accusing BNP of aiming to disrupt political stability, a pattern they have followed.

On the issue of the recent tensions along the Myanmar border, Quader emphasised the need for "intelligent diplomacy", noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively pursuing a peaceful resolution under the prime minister guidance.

He stressed the importance of monitoring all parties' movements and avoiding conflict.