Quader fails to enter AL office even after 30 minutes

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader could not enter the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue due to a huge crowd of nomination aspirants and their supporters who arrived at the office in droves on the second day as well.

Quader made three attempts in 30 minutes to enter the office. Unsuccessful, he returned to the party chief's political office in Dhanmondi.

According to witnesses and party activists, Quader came to the AL headquarters through the GPO. At that time, he tried to enter the office at least three times but could not.

Due to the crowd of aspirants and their supporters, the AL leader could not enter through the GPO on his car. As a result, he had to get down and walk towards the office.

After failing to enter the office three times, Quader left the area around noon.

Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of the party, said Quader went there to monitor the sales of nomination forms. But he could not enter the office and then went to the party president's Dhanmondi political office.

The AL central office has witnessed a huge crowd interested in purchasing the party's nomination form on the second day to contest the upcoming 12th national election.

The AL leaders ignored the party directive and each of them arrived with a large group of supporters.

On Saturday, the AL started its nomination form sale for the upcoming election. Earlier, the ruling party asked potential candidates not to bring too many people to the office while buying the forms.

After AL chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nomination form sale, the crowd began to throng the party office.

Besides buying the forms in person, the candidates can buy them online this year, but most of the leaders arrived on Bangabandhu Avenue with activists and supporters to buy the forms.