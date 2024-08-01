Quader booed off a meeting with ex-BCL leaders

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader faced the wrath of former Chhatra League leaders yesterday as he began speaking to the media instead of having discussions with them at a views-exchange meeting.

The AL organised the meeting at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue head office at 11:00am and according to the invitation letter, Quader was supposed to exchange views with the former Chhatra League leaders.

However, Quader reached the venue around 11:20am and immediately started talking to the media without having any discussion with the invitees.

There were nearly 100 former Chhatra League leaders, including some ex-presidents and general secretaries of the pro-AL student body, present at the meeting.

At one stage, some ex-Chhatra League leaders started yelling and expressing their displeasure.

"Why are you [Quader] talking to the media without having any conversation with us? If you want to talk to the media, why did you invite us?" yelled some of them at Quader.

Quader then asked them to stop, but they paid no heed. Eventually, Quader left without finishing his speech to the media.

As he was heading towards his office on the sixth floor, the ex-Chhatra League leaders chanted "bhua, bhua [fake, fake]".

They chanted "bhua, bhua" again when Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was leaving the office.

The former Chhatra League leaders also criticised AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque, who was beside Quader. They claimed that Razzaque's son supported the quota reform protest. They also questioned as to why Razzaque was invited.

Earlier, Quader held several views-exchange meetings and joint meetings with party units of Dhaka city after the quota reform protest became violent.

But on most occasions, Quader was the lone speaker at the meetings.

In his address to the media yesterday, Quader called upon all to forget their differences and fight terrorism.

"We don't need leaders and activists who will not do any work, just come to the office and give protocols. No protocol is required. Our protocol is our standard. Our protocol is the model of our politics," he said.