Protests erupt in Ctg, N'ganj, Kushtia over attack on Nur

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh condemned the attack

Leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad staged protests and blocked roads in Chattogram, Narayanganj and Kushtia last night in response to the attack on former Ducsu VP and the party president Nurul Haque Nur.

In Chattogram, the demonstration began around 10:00pm at the Sholoshahar Gate No 2 intersection, where protesters blocked the roads and chanted slogans, demanding justice.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Gono Odhikar Parishad leader NM Nasir Uddin said, "Our leader Nur was attacked in a premeditated manner. We demand justice. Otherwise, we will continue our protest."

The road blockade caused severe disruption to traffic in and around Gate No 2 area, one of the city's busiest intersections. Many vehicles were forced to drop off passengers mid-route.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters marched through Muradpur and continued demonstrating at several key points in the port city.

As of 11:45pm, a group of demonstrators remained stationed at Gate No 2.

In Narayanganj, leaders and activists of the party brought out a torch procession from the Shaheed Minar in Chashara at around 10:30pm.

Later, they lit a fire in the Chashara area and took position at the entrance of the road connecting Dhaka with Narayanganj. The blockade caused traffic disruptions on the road as well as surrounding roads.

In Kushtia, the activists of the party held a road blockade at Majhampur Gate, the heart of Kushtia city.

Around 10:00pm on Friday, more than a hundred leaders and activists led by Abdul Khalek, general secretary of the Kushtia unit of Gono Odhikar Parishad, brought out a procession from the Thana Mor.

Several political parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis Bangladesh, and BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal condemned the attack on Nur.

Students Against Discrimination also condemned the attack.

[Our Correspondents from Chattogram, Narayanganj, and Kushtia contributed to this report.]