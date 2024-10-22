Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:51 PM

Politics
Protesters clash with law enforcers in front of Bangabhaban; 5 hurt as police detonate stun grenade

protesters attempt to break Bangabhaban barricade
Photo: Prabir Das

Protesters clashed with police and chased the law enforcers away while demonstrating in front of the Bangabhaban in Dhaka tonight. 

The protesters were demanding resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin over his recent remarks about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Five people, including two journalists, suffered minor injuries as police detonated a stun grenade around 8:30pm when the demonstrators tried to break through the barrier in front of the president's official residence, witnesses and the injured said. 

Police also charge batons on protesters and fired a tear gas canister to disperse them, injuring at least one protester, witnesses said.

Photo: Prabir Das

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where they received primary treatment. 

Protesters chased police away after the law enforcers detonated the stun grenade. 

Protest for president's resignation
Protesters in Dhaka, Barishal demand president’s resignation

Around 10:45pm, when this report was filed, there were a few hundred protesters at the spot. Army personnel were standing in front of the barricade, but there was no police presence. 

Around 10:00pm, another team of police went to the spot, but the protesters chased them away, throwing brick chunks at the law enforcers and attacking them with sticks. 

Photo: Prabir Das

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said quoting doctors, "Five people who were injured in front of the Bangabhaban were brought here for treatment. Three of them had leg injuries, and two had ear injuries resulting from the sound [from the stun grenade]. They received primary treatment at the emergency department."

The injured are: Shyampur Bahumukhi High School and College student Faisal Ahmed Bishal, 24, hawker Shafiqul Islam, 45, Barta24 staff reporter Raju Ahmed, 25, video journalist Ripon Reza, 28, and Comilla Victoria College student Arif Khan, 20.     

Journalist Raju Ahmed said protesters tried to break through the barricade in front of the Bangabhaban, and that is when police detonated the stun grenade. He said he suffered ear injuries. 

interim government agrees with Asif Nazrul's statement on president
Interim govt shares Asif Nazrul's view that president 'lied' about Hasina's resignation

Protesters blocked Gulistan road near the Bangabhaban from this evening.

 

protesters attempt to break Bangabhaban barricadelaw enforcers stop protesters at Bangabhaban
