Protect religious minorities from polls violence

Urges Oikya Parishad

Leaders of religious minority communities yesterday demanded effective security measures for minorities, as, according to their claim, many of them are passing days amid insecurity surrounding the national election.

"While electioneering, some candidates make explosive statements and use derogatory language, primarily targeting the minority communities. In some areas, religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community, are threatened to visit polling stations and cast votes for a particular symbol or face repercussions," said Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad in a statement.

"The community feared that if the Election Commission and the security forces do not take immediate strong measures, the level of oppression, especially against the Hindu community, may escalate on the voting day and following the announcement of election results," he added.

Rana Dasgupta also presented some examples of repression in some constituencies based on information gathered from its central monitoring cell.

An Awami League candidate threatened and tortured Hindu community members out of concern that they might vote for the independent candidates, while in another constituency, Hindu community members were threatened by the AL candidate to vote for the boat, said the statement.