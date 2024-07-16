Proper action will be taken in due time against quota protesters: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that proper action would be taken in due time against those staging movements against the quota system in government jobs.

He made the comment at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi office this afternoon in response to a journalist's question about the quota movement.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said the government would not tolerate any public suffering caused by these movements.

He said they would not allow any kind of humiliation of the freedom fighters in the name of the movement.

"Patience is not weakness. What questions would you [journalists] ask if we were to retaliate against them today? You will see everything in time. Appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Highlighting some rumours from 2018, the AL general secretary said futile attempts were being made to cause a mass upsurge by spreading such rumours.

He strongly condemned the violence that occurred yesterday.

Regarding Matthew Miller's statement, Quader said, "We do not have the language to condemn what he said about Bangladesh. They can't look at themselves in the mirror before making comments about other countries' democracy.

"We urge the protesters to be patient until the final verdict of the court," he said.

Quader claimed that there is no public involvement in the ongoing movement in the country.