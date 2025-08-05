Promises won’t work, people want results

Says Tarique

People are no longer satisfied with just promises and dreams; they want those promises fulfilled, said BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday.

"The people of Bangladesh don't want politics driven by rhetoric anymore. People now want proper planning and the fulfilment of promises," Tarique said at a discussion titled "Anti-Fascist Movement and My Untold Words."

The event was organised by Jubo Dal at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city's Ramna area, marking the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

Speaking virtually from London, Tarique said the BNP is developing its future programmes based on the desires and demands of the people.

"Our future policy is about improving people's lives," said the BNP leader, adding that creating safe jobs at home and abroad will be one of the main goals of the party.

"If the people give us the responsibility to run the country, the party will start working to implement these plans as quickly as possible," he added.

Tarique urged party members to connect with the people and share BNP's promises.

"We need people's support and cooperation," he said, urging party leaders and activists to earn and uphold public trust.

"Remember, if you earn people's trust, then you are a leader. If the people reject you, then you are not a leader," he added.

Tarique said, "Leadership can be sworn in with the help of the administration. But you can truly lead if the people are with you."

At the event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir warned that conspiracies and plots are being hatched to stop the democratic transition of the country.

"But we believe that as long as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal exist, no power will be able to destroy democracy."

However, he told party men to be ready for challenging times.

"There are many challenges ahead. The biggest challenge in front of us is to move forward by rebuilding a broken economy and a broken political structure. BNP has a big responsibility to fix these," he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said some powerful quarters are conspiring to derail the election.

"They are planning how to delay the election, how to stop it… But we will make sure the government holds the vote, no matter how many conspiracies unfold, inside or outside the government.... If necessary, we will take to the streets again," Abbas added.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said his party fully agrees with the draft of the July Charter prepared by the consensus commission and is ready to sign it.

He said any confusion over the matter is politically motivated.

Talking to reporters at his Gulshan residence, Salahuddin termed the July Declaration a piece of literature.

"It's just a declaration that is being presented to the nation," he said, adding that he has nothing to say about the timing of the declaration.

"If they want to present it after one year, we have no objection. We have given our opinion."

Asked about his expectations regarding the chief adviser's expected speech, the BNP leader said he was not sure what to expect.

"We're not sure. But maybe in that speech, the chief adviser will inform the nation about the promised election schedule that was fixed in the London meeting."