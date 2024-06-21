Procession set to kick off AL's 75th founding anniv programmes

Thousands of activists of Awami league and its associate bodies started gathering to join a procession in Dhaka this afternoon in the lead up to the ruling party's 75th founding anniversary on June 23.

The procession is scheduled to start from in front of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh near the Suhrawardy Udyan.

AL leaders and activists started gathering in front of the venue around 2:00pm from different areas of the city.

They were seen thronging near the starting point of the procession carrying national flags, party banners and festoons. Many were also seen travelling towards the venue on trucks, playing patriotic songs.

Vehicular movement from Matshya Bhaban to Shahbagh intersection has been interrupted due to the procession.

The procession, being organised by Dhaka north and south city units of the party, will parade through roads in Shahbagh, Elephant Road and Mirpur Road before ending at Dhanmondi 32.

Prior to the rally, senior AL leaders including its General Secretary Obaidul Quader are expected to speak.

To mark the diamond jubilee of the ruling party, it has chalked out an extensive series of programmes which will kick off through today's procession.

Special programmes like seminars, art exhibitions, discussions, and documentary screenings are planned. Cultural programmes at Rabindra Sarobar, a boat race, and a cycle rally at Hatirjheel are also scheduled.

The theme of this year's celebration is "Green World".

Various banners, festoons, placards, and arches will be displayed across Dhaka. To save power, the party will not illuminate streets or infrastructure.

On June 23, Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the anniversary programme in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban after returning from New Delhi on June 22.