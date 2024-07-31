Process on to ban Jamaat-Shibir: home minister

The process to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir is underway, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said this evening.

However, he couldn't specify the timing of the ban, stating that it might come anytime soon.

"You will be notified when it happens," he said.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters at his office in the secretariat after a meeting with the members of the law enforcement agencies.

The latest development came two days after the Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended banning the two organisations after a meeting at the Gono Bhaban.

Yesterday, Law Minister Anisul Huq made announcement about the banning Jamaat and Shibir.

The Election Commission on October 29, 2018, scrapped the registration of Jamaat, a longtime ally of the BNP, following a High Court verdict that declared Jamaat's registration illegal.

On August 1, 2013, the HC, in a landmark verdict, declared Jamaat's registration with the EC illegal. The same year it suspended the party's registration.