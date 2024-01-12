Pro-BNP lawyers call for demo on January 14

United Lawyers Front, a platform of pro-BNP lawyers, yesterday announced to bring out black flag processions and stage demonstrations at all bar association premises countrywide on January 14 to press home its demands for resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government and cancellation of January 7 national polls.

Terming the national polls "a dummy election that assassinated people's right to vote", the ULF leaders placed the demand at a press conference at South Hall of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Bangladesh is constantly being hurt through the rule of a fascist government, said ULF convener and BNP vice chairman Zainul Abedin.

"So, we think that not only the lawyers, all other professionals including physicians, engineers, teachers, cultural and media activists, agriculturists, and economists need to accelerate the ongoing movement and struggles to force this fascist government to step down," he added.

He also demanded immediate release of "25,000" detained opposition leaders and activists including BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.