Prevent return of ‘fallen fascists’

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called on the nation to prevent the resurgence of "fallen fascists," urging continued resistance against what he described as "deposed Awami fascism".

Speaking to reporters at the grave of BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman, Fakhrul claimed that the recent court order declaring BNP's Shahadat Hossain as the elected mayor of Chattogram City Corporation exposes widespread electoral manipulation under the Awami League.

"We ousted fascists through a mass uprising led by students. Now, people expect fascism to be permanently defeated through united resistance," he said.

Fakhrul congratulated Shahadat on his swearing-in as CCC mayor, which he said reflected the people's choice in the polls.

Fakhrul also thanked the court for overturning what he called rigged election results. He expressed gratitude to the interim government for honouring the court's decision by swearing in Shahadat.

Shahadat took the oath as CCC mayor yesterday morning in a ceremony administered by AF Hassan Ariff, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, in the Local Government Division's conference room at the Secretariat.

After the ceremony, the new mayor, along with party leaders and supporters, paid tribute at Zia's grave.

This follows the October 1 ruling by the Joint District and Sessions Judge and Election Tribunal of Chattogram, Mohammad Khairul Amin, declaring Shahadat the rightful mayor in response to his lawsuit regarding the 2021 CCC election, in which AL's Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was initially announced as the winner.

The Election Commission officially recognised Shahadat as the mayor on October 8, publishing the gazette that same evening.