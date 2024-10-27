Politics
Politics

President's fate: No hasty decisions, need to follow constitutional process, says Fakhrul

Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today emphasised the importance of adhering to constitutional processes and avoiding hasty decisions regarding the removal of the president.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters after laying wreaths at the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, in observance of Jubo Dal's founding anniversary.

When asked about BNP's position on the demand for the president's removal, he said, "We will not make any hasty declarations. We have a forum for discussion, and we will convene a standing committee meeting to clarify our stance following our discussions.

"As we have said before, to consolidate the revolution, national unity is needed the most. It is necessary to do all the work in a constitutional process without taking any hasty decision.

"For this, it is necessary to hold a neutral election by carrying out election-centric reforms very quickly. Only that can solve all the crises," he added.

