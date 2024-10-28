President has to go only after political consensus

Say 12-Party Alliance, Gono Odhikar Parishad

More political parties have agreed in principle with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's demand for the president's removal but emphasised that any action has to be based on political consensus.

The development came after Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee yesterday held two separate meetings with Gono Odhikar Parishad and the 12-Party Alliance.

The issues of annulling the last three national elections, removing President Mohammed Shahabuddin and rewriting the constitution were discussed at the meetings, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the movement, told reporters after the meetings.

While Gono Odhikar Parishad and the 12-Party Alliance agreed on the issues, they stressed on reaching a political consensus regarding the president's removal so that the culture of imposing a decision exploiting constitutional frameworks by the Awami League is not repeated, he said.

The party leaders called for determining the process of removing the president through a political consensus and discussion among parties, Shakil Uzzaman, office secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, the 12-Party Alliance, formed with members of the now defunct BNP-led 20-Party alliance, gave a similar statement after the meeting with the movement leaders.

"Our aim is for the entire nation to come together and reach a final decision. The interim government must not fail in any way as such a failure would have dire consequences for the entire country," Mostafa Jamal Haider, head of the 12-party alliance and chairman of Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), told reporters emerging from the meeting.

He went on to call for speeding up the reforms so that elections could be held at the earliest.

He also called for unity among all parties, including the BNP.

BNP leaders on occasions have said that removing the president would create a crisis the nation does not desire.

The alliance leaders also enquired about the process of removing the president so that no constitutional crisis is created as a consequence.

Following the meeting, Nasiruddin Patwary, convenor of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, called on the BNP to "understand the pulse of the people" and cooperate in removing "the cobra sitting in the president's house".

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday emphasised the importance of adhering to constitutional processes and avoiding hasty decisions regarding the removal of the president.

"We will not make any hasty declarations. We have a forum for discussion, and we will convene a standing committee meeting to clarify our stance following our discussions," he told reporters after laying wreaths at the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.