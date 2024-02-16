Prepare for next polls instead of movement, Quader tells BNP

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that BNP should take preparation for the next general election instead of thinking about its next movement.

He said this at a joint meeting of the party held at the Awami League's central office in the capital this morning.

Regarding BNP's "movement until victory", Quader said, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has become "overwhelmed with daydreams" after getting out of jail.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, has brought great honour to the country by participating in the Security Conference in Germany. Today, the democratic world has unhesitatingly accepted the importance of Bangladesh," Quader also said in his introductory speech at the meeting.

Quader also credited Shekh Hasina for adopting a balanced diplomacy for the country's success.

Meanwhile, Quader said, the party president instructed to resolve the internal disputes of the party.