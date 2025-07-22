PR system will lead to instability

Warns Tarique, urges all to preserve unity for nation’s sake

"Power may have changed hands, but governance hasn't. This perception threatens democratic institutionalisation" — Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said the proportional representation (PR) electoral system, as demanded by some political parties, will result in unstable governments, putting the country's sovereignty at risk.

"We have observed that some political parties have demanded the introduction of a proportional representation electoral system in the country. However, in the context of Bangladesh, such a system could pave the way for separatism, fascism, and extremism in the state and politics," he said while addressing a rally organised by Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad virtually.

He said such a system tends to create a fragmented society and can lead to the formation of unstable governments.

"As a result, the country's independence and sovereignty may come under threat," Tarique said.

National Citizen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and several other Islamist parties have demanded the introduction of the PR system in the upcoming national election.

"While some parties may claim this demand as part of their democratic rights, the BNP maintains that Bangladesh is not suitable for such an electoral system," the BNP said, adding that if national unity, gained through last year's mass uprising, is to be preserved, there is no room for such a system.

He said the uprising once again reminded us that the most crucial factor in keeping the country free from subjugation and fascism is the unity of the people.

However, he said a certain quarter is trying to put pressure on the government "cleverly" to delay the polls.

"Those who seek to maintain their dominance by placing a gun on the interim government's shoulder -- exploiting its authority to serve their own interests -- are the very ones strategically obstructing the national election. This reality is gradually coming to light," he said.

The BNP leader urged them to quit these "deceitful tactics "and urged them to work to uphold the rights of the people.

"We often see many being overly active to take credit for the uprising. Had that same level of effort been used for compiling the list of martyrs, we would surely have finalised it by now," he said, calling to finalise the list in a year a "collective shame."

"Please, do not betray the blood of the martyrs," he added.

He said fascism cannot be prevented only by the formulation and enactment of laws.

"It is often the disregard for the rule of law that turns individuals into fascists or autocrats. To prevent such tendencies within the state, the people must be empowered, both politically and economically, as I have repeatedly said," Tarique added.

He said if people remain empowered and retain the ability to exercise their political rights, then their unity is sufficient to resist fascism or authoritarianism.

That's why BNP is demanding the formation of a government directly elected by the people, to ensure that the will and power of the people are effectively upheld in the governance of the state, Tarique added.

Drawing the attention of the interim government, Tarique said the government set priorities straight to run the administration smoothly.

"If new issues keep getting added regularly to the government's various lists in the name of state repair, it may lead to complications," he said.

Tarique also criticised the government for failing to normalise the academic environment.

"The rulers may have changed, but the nature of governance seems to have stayed the same" -- such a perception is a serious threat to the process of institutionalising democracy, Tarique said.

At the start of his speech, Traque expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft at Milestone School and College in the capital's Diabari area.

The programme was cut short due to the tragedy.