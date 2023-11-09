Polls will be held on time despite disruptions: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the national elections will be held on time and all the steps have been taken by the government to make the elections free, fair, and impartial.

"An evil force wants to destabilise the country and disrupt the elections. Efforts will be taken to make the election acceptable by preventing all the circumstances," he said.

The home boss came up with the remark while addressing the Awami League's peace and development rally as chief guest at Kanaikhali in Natore today, reports our local correspondent.

A proper election atmosphere will prevail in the country soon after the election commission declares the schedule, he said.

"The people of the country are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for the boat. They are waiting to make the prime minister victorious again," said the minister.

He also said the Awami League does not depend on any foreign force to come to power.

"We do not believe in anarchy, militancy and terrorism. We believe that as long as people are with us, we will move forward," he said.

Natore Sadar Upazila Awami League President Anwar Hossain Anu presided over the rally.