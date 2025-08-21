Polls will be in February Says Adviser Asif Mahmud

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain yesterday said the upcoming national election will be held in February and there is no possibility of delays.

"The Election Commission has already completed the necessary preparations. If the meeting between the commission and political parties on the July charter proves successful, the electoral road map will become clearer. But there is no possibility of deferring the polls," he said after laying a wreath at the memorial of Shaheed Abu Sayed at Park Mor in Rangpur city.

He also highlighted government plans to boost development in northern and disadvantaged regions, focusing on reducing regional disparities and strengthening local government.

In the evening, the adviser attended the final of the July 36 Gold Cup Football Tournament.