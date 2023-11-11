Politics
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Tangail
Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Politics

Polls on time with or without BNP

Says agri minister
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Tangail
Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque yesterday said the elections must be held on time to protect the constitution.

"It doesn't matter who participates. Even if BNP does not join the polls, many others will," he added.

The minister said this at the inauguration of a day-long medical camp at Peergachha in Tangail.

When a journalist asked him how acceptable the election will be if BNP does not participate, the minister said, "Maybe not as much as we hope."  

He said BNP does not respect the constitution. They have been calling for strikes and blockades since October 28 to foil the elections.

"BNP will not be able to halt the election by doing these."

