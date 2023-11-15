Polls schedule: Reactions of AL, BNP, JP, JSD, IAB, Gonoforum

Awami League and its alliance Jatiya Samajtantrick Dal welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the next general election while BNP and like-minded parties rejected it.

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the parliament, said the Election Commission is obliged to announce the polls schedule. They, however, hoped that a dialogue will be held among political parties to end the political impasse.

Awami League

"It's good," AL presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah said as The Daily Star sought his reaction about the announcement of polls schedule.

"We will now remain busy as our election journey will begin tomorrow," he said.

"As per the rules, a period of 45 days [to hold an election following the announcement of schedule] is needed. Keeping that in mind we had estimated that the polls would be held between January 5 and 7," he added.

Meanwhile, AL activists brought out processions in the capital today, chanting slogans in favour of the party symbol "boat".

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal

Welcoming the election schedule, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal said the uncertainty over holding the election has been removed through the announcement.

Talking to The Daily Star, JSD president Hasanul Hsq Inu said, "It's [announcement of the schedule] a strong step to keep the continuation of the constitution."

BNP

Rejecting the election schedule, BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "The unilateral announcement of the election schedule only reconfirms their Baksal nature."

"It is possible that they can carry on their despotic rule in this manner by using brute force, but they can never win the hearts of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh by usurping their rights of franchise," he told The Daily Star.

Gonoforum

"The Election Commission announced the election schedule as per the wish of the government," Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of Gonoforum told The Daily Star.

The opposition parties wanted a peaceful environment for holding a free and fair election. But the Election Commission cannot avoid responsibility for not creating such an environment, he said.

"If the Election Commission holds a one-sided election, they would be criticised," he added.

"Currently we have a decision not to participate in the one-sided election. We will hold a presidium meeting on Saturday. After that we will make an official comment on this election schedule," he said.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh

Rejecting the polls schedule, Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced a fresh protest programme across the country for tomorrow.

Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, said, "It is a must that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule as it is an obligatory duty for them. They (EC) must announce the polls schedule and they don't have any alternative to that," JP secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu in a reaction today.

Chunnu, however, said even though the polls schedule has been announced, it can be changed following the government's initiative for holding a dialogue to create a congenial atmosphere.

In a video message hours before the CEC announced the polls schedule, Chunnu said the EC has the jurisdiction to change the date of the polls schedule and there were such instances in the past.