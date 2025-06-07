Politics
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Sat Jun 7, 2025 12:42 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 02:26 PM

Polls as per roadmap if level voting field ensured: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today said the next national election may be held as per the roadmap if a level voting field is ensured.

"The nation does not want any kind of election unless there is justice, reforms, the July Declaration, and a level voting field," he said after offering Eid prayers at Tulapur Eidgah in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

He also said people did not get the opportunity to vote three times in a row. This time, the new voters – the youth – should be given the opportunity to vote, he said.

"If the Chief Adviser asks us for any cooperation, we will cooperate. However, it is very important that the country's crisis ends," he added.

