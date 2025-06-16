Polls in February 'not a big issue' if consensus reached: Amir Khosru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today said the party has no major objection if the national election is held in February.

"We have always preferred the earliest possible election. If it moves from December to February, it's not a big issue. What matters most is reaching decisions through consensus—that benefits the nation," he told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon returning from London.

"The fact that we've arrived at a consensus is the most important development. If consensus is built on all issues, public expectations can be fulfilled."

On the question of a February election, Khosru said, "February is quite a long time. There is no obligation to go all the way to February—we have said this before. We were in favour of holding the election in December by resolving various issues."

Once the Election Commission announces a schedule, the country will naturally move toward polls, the BNP leader added.

"The nation is now leaning toward elections. Everyone wants the vote to happen," he said.

On reforms, he noted that it should not take more than one to one and a half months to build consensus.

Addressing the justice process, he said, "Justice is ongoing. Those who committed crimes will face trial. Once an elected government takes over, it too will ensure accountability."

Responding to criticism from some political parties following the recent London meeting, Khosru said, "If we truly believe in democracy, everyone should be free to express their opinion. That's the essence of democratic progress."