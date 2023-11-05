By-polls to B’baria-2, Laxmipur-3 today

Elected MPs unlikely to be able to join 11th JS session

The by-elections to Brahmanbaria-2 and Laxmipur-3 constituencies will be held today to fill the seats left vacant by the deaths of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

Different quarters have raised questions about the rationale for holding the by-elections as the elected MPs will not get to attend a single session as the 11th parliament has shut up shop on November 2.

The five-member election commission was also divided on the issue: two were against the by-polls as the next general election is due in January, while the three others argued that the current parliament still has more than 90 days in office.

The EC has completed all preparations for the by-polls. Voting equipment including ballot boxes, ballot papers and seals have been sent to the polling centres, reports our correspondents.

All preparations have been taken to make the by-elections free and fair, said the returning officers of both the constituencies.

A total of five candidates are contesting for the vacant Brahmanbaria-2 seat: one from the Awami League, one from the Jatiya Party and three independents. The constituency has 4.1 lakh eligible voters.

Four candidates are contesting for the Laxmipur-3 seats: one from the AL, one from the JP and two independents.